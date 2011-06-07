Skip to main content
“Stay With Us?” The Impact of Emigration on Wages in Honduras

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg9xf23zfbt-en
Authors
Jason Gagnon
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Gagnon, J. (2011), ““Stay With Us?” The Impact of Emigration on Wages in Honduras”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 300, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg9xf23zfbt-en.
