Stabilising the Euro Area through unemployment benefits re-insurance scheme

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6ab5edd0-en
Authors
Guillaume Claveres, Jan Stráský
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Claveres, G. and J. Stráský (2018), “Stabilising the Euro Area through unemployment benefits re-insurance scheme”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1497, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6ab5edd0-en.
