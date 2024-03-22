Skip to main content
Specialization, Technical Change and Competitiveness in the Brazilian Electronics Industry

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/164255475842
Claudio R. Frischtak
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Frischtak, C. (1990), “Specialization, Technical Change and Competitiveness in the Brazilian Electronics Industry”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 27, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/164255475842.
