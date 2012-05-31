Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

South-South Migration in West Africa

Addressing the Challenge of Immigrant Integration
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k98p4wcgjmx-en
Authors
Jason Gagnon, David Khoudour-Castéras
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Gagnon, J. and D. Khoudour-Castéras (2012), “South-South Migration in West Africa: Addressing the Challenge of Immigrant Integration”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 312, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k98p4wcgjmx-en.
Go to top