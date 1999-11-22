Skip to main content
Some Issues Related to the Equity-Efficiency Trade-Off in the Swedish Tax and Transfer System

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/067275517348
Authors
Henning Strand
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Strand, H. (1999), “Some Issues Related to the Equity-Efficiency Trade-Off in the Swedish Tax and Transfer System”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 225, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/067275517348.
