Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Social Impact Investment

Building the Evidence Base
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264233430-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2015), Social Impact Investment: Building the Evidence Base, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264233430-en.
Go to top