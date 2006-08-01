Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Social Assistance Policy Development and the Provision of a Decent Level of Income in Selected OECD Countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/864161231261
Authors
Willem Adema
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Adema, W. (2006), “Social Assistance Policy Development and the Provision of a Decent Level of Income in Selected OECD Countries”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 38, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/864161231261.
Go to top