This review analyses public governance in the Slovak Republic and provides recommendations to support ongoing comprehensive public administration reform. The analysis is structured around five key areas: the centre of government’s capacity to steer and lead policy development and implementation; analytical and evaluation capacities; human resources management and civil service; e-government; transparency and integrity in the public administration. The review identifies two main themes running through these five areas: The first is the need for more effective whole-of-government co-ordination of strategy-setting and implementation, led by the centre of government. The second is the need to generate and use evidence more effectively when making decisions.
Slovak Republic: Better Co-ordination for Better Policies, Services and Results
Report
OECD Public Governance Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
28 June 2024
-
-
28 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
13 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
17 May 2024
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
20 April 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
1 February 2024