Skills mismatch, productivity and policies

Evidence from the second wave of PIAAC
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/65dab7c6-en
Authors
Müge Adalet McGowan, Dan Andrews
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Adalet McGowan, M. and D. Andrews (2017), “Skills mismatch, productivity and policies: Evidence from the second wave of PIAAC”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1403, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/65dab7c6-en.
