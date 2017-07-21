This paper extends earlier OECD work exploring the link between skills mismatch, productivity and policies to include the countries in the second wave of OECD Survey of Adult Skills, with a special focus on New Zealand. We find that the percentage of workers who are mismatched in terms of skills is 28% in New Zealand, slightly over the OECD average of 25%. The share of over-skilling is at the OECD average of 18%, while the share of under-skilling - at around 10% - is also above the OECD average of 7%. The results suggest that improving the allocation of skills to OECD best practice could be associated with an increase in productivity of around 7% in New Zealand.