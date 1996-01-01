Skip to main content
Size Distribution of Output and Employment

A Data Set for Manufacturing Industries in Five OECD Countries, 1960s-1990
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/207105163036
Bart van Ark, Erik Monnikhof
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
van Ark, B. and E. Monnikhof (1996), “Size Distribution of Output and Employment: A Data Set for Manufacturing Industries in Five OECD Countries, 1960s-1990”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 166, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/207105163036.
