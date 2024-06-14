Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Simulating the OECD INTERLINK Model under Alternative Monetary Policy Rules

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/573688010825
Authors
Pete Richardson
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Richardson, P. (1990), “Simulating the OECD INTERLINK Model under Alternative Monetary Policy Rules”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 85, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/573688010825.
Go to top