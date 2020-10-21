Skip to main content
Should I stay or should I go? Housing and residential mobility across OECD countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d91329c2-en
Authors
Orsetta Causa, Jacob Pichelmann
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Causa, O. and J. Pichelmann (2020), “Should I stay or should I go? Housing and residential mobility across OECD countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1626, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d91329c2-en.
