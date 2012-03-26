Skip to main content
Short-Term Gain or Pain? A DSGE Model-Based Analysis of the Short-Term Effects of Structural Reforms in Labour and Product Markets

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9csvkkr3xn-en
Authors
Matteo Cacciatore, Romain Duval, Giuseppe Fiori
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cacciatore, M., R. Duval and G. Fiori (2012), “Short-Term Gain or Pain? A DSGE Model-Based Analysis of the Short-Term Effects of Structural Reforms in Labour and Product Markets”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 948, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9csvkkr3xn-en.
