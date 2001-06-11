Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Shielding Aspects of Accelerators, Targets and Irradiation Facilities (SATIF 5)

Workshop Proceedings, Paris-France 18-21 July 2000
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264193130-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Nuclear Science

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2001), Shielding Aspects of Accelerators, Targets and Irradiation Facilities (SATIF 5): Workshop Proceedings, Paris-France 18-21 July 2000, Nuclear Science, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264193130-en.
Go to top