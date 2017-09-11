Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Sharing the benefits of China’s growth by providing opportunities to all

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/639cfdcc-en
Authors
Ben Westmore
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Westmore, B. (2017), “Sharing the benefits of China’s growth by providing opportunities to all”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1409, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/639cfdcc-en.
Go to top