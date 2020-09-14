Skip to main content
Services trade costs in the United States: A simulation based on the OECD Services Trade Restrictiveness Index

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/706b87c1-en
Authors
Sebastian Benz, Alexander Jaax
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Benz, S. and A. Jaax (2020), “Services trade costs in the United States: A simulation based on the OECD Services Trade Restrictiveness Index”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1617, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/706b87c1-en.
