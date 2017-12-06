Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Services in Global Value Chains: Trade patterns and gains from specialisation

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/06420077-en
Authors
Sébastien Miroudot, Charles Cadestin
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Miroudot, S. and C. Cadestin (2017), “Services in Global Value Chains: Trade patterns and gains from specialisation”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 208, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/06420077-en.
Go to top