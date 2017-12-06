Within global value chains (GVCs), services and manufacturing activities are intertwined. This report further investigates the role played by services in GVCs by looking at patterns of specialisation in 23 services industries over the period 2000-2014. Relying on the concept of revealed comparative advantage, it highlights that all countries have a comparative advantage in specific services industries, either in services within manufacturing value chains or in services exported as final products to consumers. A value-added approach is important to analyse the specialisation in services. In addition, there are tangible productivity gains out of this specialisation, as well as gains in terms of employment. Finally, empirical results suggest that services trade restrictiveness negatively affects bilateral flows of service value-added within GVCs. Both domestic reforms and the reduction of barriers in partner countries can benefit services sectors and the activities that rely on services inputs.
Services in Global Value Chains: Trade patterns and gains from specialisation
Policy paper
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper26 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Policy paper3 May 2024
-
Policy paper17 April 2024
-
Policy paper11 December 2023
-
10 November 2023
-
Policy paper6 November 2023
-
27 October 2023
Related publications
-
2 July 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Policy paper24 April 2024
-
Policy paper17 April 2024
-
23 February 2024
-
12 February 2024
-
2 February 2024
-
13 December 2023