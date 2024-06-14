Savings Trends and Measurement Issues

Saving has attracted increasing attention in recent years. Research has focused on questions about its adequacy, determinants and measurement. This paper considers the latter issue. The main trends in world-wide and OECD-area saving over the last two to three decades are reviewed. Subsequently, the appropriateness of the saving concept used in traditional national accounts is discussed. To examine the size of some of the potential problems, a number of adjustments to traditionally measured saving are made. The concluding section raises some questions about appropriate measurement of saving, saving behaviour and policy responses to perceived lack of saving ...