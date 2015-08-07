Since 1995 when OECD began conducting Economic Surveys of the Russian Federation many policy recommendations relating to structural reform and framework conditions have been made. This paper is an update of an earlier paper that described actions taken up to October 2011 (Vaziakova et al., 2011). It expands the Annex A.1 of the 2013 OECD Economic Survey of the Russian Federation and provides a summary table of the policies implemented. This Working Paper relates to the 2014 Economic Survey of the Russian Federation www.oecd.org/eco/surveys/economic-survey-russian-federation.htm
Russia: Progress in Structural Reform and Framework Conditions 2011-13
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
