Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Road Connectivity and the Border Effect

Evidence from Europe
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k43nxmh51mw-en
Authors
Henrik Braconier, Mauro Pisu
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Braconier, H. and M. Pisu (2013), “Road Connectivity and the Border Effect: Evidence from Europe”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1073, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k43nxmh51mw-en.
Go to top