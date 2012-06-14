This information note elaborates on the concept of ‗Right from the Start‘ and describes how revenue bodies in the FTA are applying strategies aiming to cost-effectively influence taxpayer compliance behaviour by way of directing attention to the compliance environment. The purpose is to present a synthesis of current knowledge and experience in designing these strategies and provide assistance and practical inspiration for revenue bodies wishing to further explore such strategies.
Right from the Start
Influencing the Compliance Environment for Small and Medium Enterprises