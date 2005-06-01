This OECD Review of the Danish university system examines such aspects as governance, funding, the Research Council System, the Danish knowledge system, the university system itself, universities' interaction with society, and outcomes. It finds that training and research is of high quality, but that the system needs to change in response to rapidly changing demands. A number of recommendations are put forward, particularly in the area of university governance and steering of the system by the government.
Reviews of National Policies for Education: University Education in Denmark 2005
Report
Reviews of National Policies for Education
Abstract
