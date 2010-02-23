This OECD publication reviews the current state of education policies for children with special education needs and those with disabilities in Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Tajikistan. It offers an overview of the respective country backgrounds, education systems and relevant legislation, and takes a critical look at access to education for what is considered to be the most vulnerable group of children in the countries reviewed. Particular attention is paid to inclusive education policies, to the processes of identification and assessment, to overall policy co-ordination for the provision of education services, to integration in mainstream education, as well as to good practices and the role of NGOs and the donor community.
Reviews of National Policies for Education: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan 2009
Students with Special Needs and those with Disabilities
Report
Reviews of National Policies for Education
Abstract
