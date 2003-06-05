This Phase 1 Report on Slovak Republic by the OECD Working Group on Bribery evaluates and makes recommendations on Slovak Republic's implementation of the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention.
Review of Implementation of the Convention and 1997 Recommendation Phase 1 Report: Slovak Republic
Report
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
10 December 2023
-
19 October 2023
-
10 October 2023
-
12 July 2023
-
20 June 2023
-
12 June 2023
-
12 June 2023
-
12 June 2023
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
20 April 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
1 February 2024