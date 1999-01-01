Austria signed the Convention on December 17, 1997. On July 17, 1998, the Austrian Parliament passed the necessary amendments to Austrian legislation in order to be able to ratify and implement the Convention. The implementing legislation entered into force on October 1, 1998, and the instrument of ratification was deposited with the OECD on May 20, 1999.
Review of Implementation of the Convention and 1997 Recommendation Phase 1 Report: Austria
Report
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention
