This Phase 1 Report on Argentina by the OECD Working Group on Bribery evaluates Argentina's legislative framework for implementing the Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions.
Review of Implementation of the Convention and 1997 Recommendation Phase 1 Report: Argentina
Report
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
10 December 2023
-
19 October 2023
-
10 October 2023
-
12 July 2023
-
20 June 2023
-
12 June 2023
-
12 June 2023
-
12 June 2023
Related publications
-
13 March 2024
-
8 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
-
-
4 October 2022
-
10 September 2022
-
27 April 2022