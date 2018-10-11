Skip to main content
Resource curse in oil exporting countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a5012a3d-en
Authors
Evgeny Kakanov, Hansjörg Blöchliger, Lilas Demmou
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Kakanov, E., H. Blöchliger and L. Demmou (2018), “Resource curse in oil exporting countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1511, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a5012a3d-en.
