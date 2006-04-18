Skip to main content
Report on Disclosure Issues Related to the Use of Copy Control and Digital Rights Management Technologies

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/231477833812
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD (2006), “Report on Disclosure Issues Related to the Use of Copy Control and Digital Rights Management Technologies”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 115, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/231477833812.
