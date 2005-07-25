Renewables Information 2005

A comprehensive book of data on the use of renewables and waste. The first part of the publication features an statistical overview for 2003 of renewable and waste energy in OECD and non-OECD countries. The second part provides moredetailed statistical tables for eight regional aggregates and for each of the thirty OECD countries, including preliminary data for 2004. The book also includes principles and definitions, and includes general notes, notes on energy sources, country notes, notes on geographical coverage, as well as conversion tables.