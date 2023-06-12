Renewable Hydrogen from Oman

The production of hydrocarbons has a dominant role in Oman’s economy with oil and gas representing around 60% of total export income in recent years. In 2022, Oman announced a target to become net zero by 2050 and an aim to significantly ramp up the domestic production of hydrogen from renewable electricity.

The country is well placed to produce large quantities of renewable hydrogen and hydrogen-based fuels like ammonia thanks to its high-quality renewable resources. Oman has also vast amounts of land for large-scale project development, and existing fossil fuel infrastructure that can be used or repurposed for low-emission fuels. Oman can become a competitive producer and exporter of renewable hydrogen and ammonia already by the end of this decade, while simultaneously increasing the share of renewables in its power mix.

This new IEA report – the first of its kind analysing the potential of renewable hydrogen in a producer economy – indicates that renewable hydrogen is set to bring multiple benefits in terms of investment, natural gas savings and avoided CO₂ emissions as Oman transitions towards a net zero economy.