Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Regulatory Transparency in Multilateral Agreements Controlling Exports of Tropical Timber, E-Waste and Conflict Diamonds

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8xbn83xtmr-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2012), “Regulatory Transparency in Multilateral Agreements Controlling Exports of Tropical Timber, E-Waste and Conflict Diamonds”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 141, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8xbn83xtmr-en.
Go to top