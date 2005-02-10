Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Reforming Turkey's Public Expenditure Management

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/312004242223
Authors
Rauf Gönenç, Willi Leibfritz, Erdal Yilmaz
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Gönenç, R., W. Leibfritz and E. Yilmaz (2005), “Reforming Turkey's Public Expenditure Management”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 418, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/312004242223.
Go to top