Reforming the Tax System in Japan to Promote Fiscal Sustainability and Economic Growth

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/230312273167
Authors
Randall S. Jones, Masahiko Tsutsumi
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Jones, R. and M. Tsutsumi (2008), “Reforming the Tax System in Japan to Promote Fiscal Sustainability and Economic Growth”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 650, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/230312273167.
