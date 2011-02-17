Skip to main content
Reforming the Labour Market in Spain

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kghtchh277h-en
Authors
Anita Wölfl, Juan S. Mora-Sanguinetti
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Wölfl, A. and J. Mora-Sanguinetti (2011), “Reforming the Labour Market in Spain”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 845, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kghtchh277h-en.
