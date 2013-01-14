Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Reforming Policies for the Business Sector to Harvest the Benefits of Globalisation in the Netherlands

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4dlffl1kkk-en
Authors
Mathijs Gerritsen, Jens Høj
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Gerritsen, M. and J. Høj (2013), “Reforming Policies for the Business Sector to Harvest the Benefits of Globalisation in the Netherlands”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1011, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4dlffl1kkk-en.
Go to top