Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Recovery and Beyond: Enhancing Competitiveness to Realise Indonesia's Trade Potential

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/227205773037
Authors
Margit Molnar, Molly Lesher
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Molnar, M. and M. Lesher (2008), “Recovery and Beyond: Enhancing Competitiveness to Realise Indonesia's Trade Potential”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 82, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/227205773037.
Go to top