Recent Trends and Structural Breaks in US and EU15 Labour Productivity Growth

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/240826028657
Authors
Laure Turner, Hervé Boulhol
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Turner, L. and H. Boulhol (2008), “Recent Trends and Structural Breaks in US and EU15 Labour Productivity Growth”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 628, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/240826028657.
