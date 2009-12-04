Skip to main content
Recent Oil Price Movements

Forces and Policy Issues
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/220061071212
Authors
Eckhard Wurzel, Luke Willard, Patrice Ollivaud
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Wurzel, E., L. Willard and P. Ollivaud (2009), “Recent Oil Price Movements: Forces and Policy Issues”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 737, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/220061071212.
