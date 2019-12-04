Skip to main content
Recent improvements to the public finance block of the OECD’s long-term global model

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4f07fb8d-en
Authors
Yvan Guillemette
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Guillemette, Y. (2019), “Recent improvements to the public finance block of the OECD’s long-term global model”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1581, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4f07fb8d-en.
