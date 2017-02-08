Skip to main content
Rebalancing Turkey’s growth by improving resource allocation and productivity in manufacturing

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c35af920-en
Authors
Aslihan Atabek, Dan Andrews, Rauf Gönenç
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Atabek, A., D. Andrews and R. Gönenç (2017), “Rebalancing Turkey’s growth by improving resource allocation and productivity in manufacturing”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1367, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c35af920-en.
