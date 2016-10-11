Realising and expanding opportunities in the United States

Measures that enable the acquisition of new skills and reduce mismatches between the demand and supply of existing skills can boost US economic growth and make its benefits more inclusive. Although overall schooling performance has generally improved over time, many disadvantaged students still fail to achieve basic numeracy and literacy. Many parents are denied the opportunity to make their most productive contribution to the economy due to a lack of paid parental leave provisions, publicly-funded childcare and early-childhood education. Discrimination against individuals on the basis of race and gender or those with criminal records can also create barriers to opportunity. Some geographic areas of the country are performing very well, while others are being held back by governance structures that are ill-equipped to deal with economic, social, and environmental challenges. Getting the right policies and infrastructure in place in a timely manner can expand opportunity in these areas.