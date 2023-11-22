Skip to main content
Raising the bar: Designing and implementing innovative contracted-out employment services in OECD countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c7a819e8-en
Authors
Matija Vodopivec
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Vodopivec, M. (2023), “Raising the bar: Designing and implementing innovative contracted-out employment services in OECD countries”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 301, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c7a819e8-en.
