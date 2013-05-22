Skip to main content
R&D, Patenting and Growth

The Role of Public Policy
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46h2rfb4f3-en
Authors
Ben Westmore
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Westmore, B. (2013), “R&D, Patenting and Growth: The Role of Public Policy”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1047, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46h2rfb4f3-en.
