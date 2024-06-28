This book summarises the discussions held during the Fourth International Symposium on theory and practice in transport economics, held in La Haye, 5-7 October 1971, and which was focused on the choice between public and private transport. The introductory reports can be found in a separate volume.
Quatrième symposium international sur la théorie et la pratique dans l'économie
Compte rendu des débats, La Haye, 5-7 Octobre 1971
Symposium international sur la théorie et la pratique dans l'économie des transports