Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Quatrième symposium international sur la théorie et la pratique dans l'économie

Compte rendu des débats, La Haye, 5-7 Octobre 1971
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282107485-en-fr
Authors
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
Tags
Symposium international sur la théorie et la pratique dans l'économie des transports

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

ECMT (1972), Quatrième symposium international sur la théorie et la pratique dans l'économie: Compte rendu des débats, La Haye, 5-7 Octobre 1971, Symposium international sur la théorie et la pratique dans l'économie des transports, No. 4, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282107485-en-fr.
Go to top