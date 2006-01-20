Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Quantifying the Trade and Economic Effects of Non-Tariff Measures

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/837654407568
Authors
Michael J. Ferrantino
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ferrantino, M. (2006), “Quantifying the Trade and Economic Effects of Non-Tariff Measures”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 28, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/837654407568.
Go to top