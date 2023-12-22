Skip to main content
Quantifying the effect of policies to promote educational performance on macroeconomic productivity

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b00051cc-en
Authors
Balázs Égert, Christine de la Maisonneuve, David Turner
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Égert, B., C. de la Maisonneuve and D. Turner (2023), “Quantifying the effect of policies to promote educational performance on macroeconomic productivity”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1781, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b00051cc-en.
