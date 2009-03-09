Skip to main content
Quantifying the Effect of Financial Conditions in the Euro Area, Japan, United Kingdom and United States

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/226365806132
Stéphanie Guichard, David Haugh, David Turner
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Guichard, S., D. Haugh and D. Turner (2009), “Quantifying the Effect of Financial Conditions in the Euro Area, Japan, United Kingdom and United States”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 677, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/226365806132.
