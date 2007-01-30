Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Public Spending Efficiency

Institutional Indicators in Primary and Secondary Education
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/315010655867
Authors
Frédéric Gonand, Isabelle Joumard, Robert Price
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Gonand, F., I. Joumard and R. Price (2007), “Public Spending Efficiency: Institutional Indicators in Primary and Secondary Education”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 543, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/315010655867.
Go to top