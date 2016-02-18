Skip to main content
Public Spending Efficiency in the OECD

Benchmarking Health Care, Education and General Administration
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm3st732jnq-en
Authors
Richard Dutu, Patrizio Sicari
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Dutu, R. and P. Sicari (2016), “Public Spending Efficiency in the OECD: Benchmarking Health Care, Education and General Administration”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1278, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm3st732jnq-en.
