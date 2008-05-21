Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Public-Private Partnerships

In Pursuit of Risk Sharing and Value for Money
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264046733-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2008), Public-Private Partnerships: In Pursuit of Risk Sharing and Value for Money, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264046733-en.
Go to top